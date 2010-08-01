Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Check Engine Light- Stumped! #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2005 Location Oklahoma City Age 50 Posts 507 Check Engine Light- Stumped! Greetings all,

I am stumped. 06'FXHO. perfect condition. 140 hrs on it. I winterized it last NOV. New oil, plugs and filled the block with 50/50 antifreeze for aluminum blocks.

I just unwinterized it and took it out. Idled smoothly for 2 min. Immediate check engine light, followed by an intermittent beep after 2 min. of idle on the lake. I towed it back to the trailer.

Oil level perfect. Temp, cool to the touch. Water coming from the water ports. No oil in hull.

Ran the diagnostics, .. Code 01 (all normal per the onboard computer)

Here is the fly in the ointment. Last summer my display went out. I searched far and wide for a "well maintained" functioning gauge. Found one on E-Bay- $500!

I installed it the same day that I winterized the craft. This was the first use after new gauge installation.

Do I believe the check engine warning??? ( Light then beeper later)

Do I believe the 01 code and just drive it ??

My battery was mildly low at 12.5 volts, but would start it fine. Could this be the warning? ( I am charging it now. )



Suggestions???? THANK YOU ALL IN ADVANCE! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules