pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:43 PM #1
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    42

    Weastcoast Domes for a 550

    I just picked up a west coast 550 head and wanted to get some different size domes for riding at different elevations. Some guy has some listed on ebay but some of them are the rs black coated version does anyone know if they will fit in the head or is it a different profile? I say saw that the westcoast catalog says "We do not recommend interchaning a standard head shell with race series domes or a race series head shell with standard billet domes" I'm sure there are some heat transfer effects but is it that big of a deal?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:59 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,588

    Re: Weastcoast Domes for a 550

    I am sure that the Westcoast engineers did not know what they were talking about and their recommendations are just bullshìt.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:05 AM #3
    jshlee3
    jshlee3 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jshlee3's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Colorado
    Age
    28
    Posts
    42

    Re: Weastcoast Domes for a 550

    HAHAHA, well I would probably take their recommendation if the domes were still readily available, but since there not I'm willing to find out if its bull**** or actually a bad idea. That is if they will physically interchange in the head.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. JonnyX2

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 