|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Weastcoast Domes for a 550
I just picked up a west coast 550 head and wanted to get some different size domes for riding at different elevations. Some guy has some listed on ebay but some of them are the rs black coated version does anyone know if they will fit in the head or is it a different profile? I say saw that the westcoast catalog says "We do not recommend interchaning a standard head shell with race series domes or a race series head shell with standard billet domes" I'm sure there are some heat transfer effects but is it that big of a deal?
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Weastcoast Domes for a 550
I am sure that the Westcoast engineers did not know what they were talking about and their recommendations are just bullshìt.
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Weastcoast Domes for a 550
HAHAHA, well I would probably take their recommendation if the domes were still readily available, but since there not I'm willing to find out if its bull**** or actually a bad idea. That is if they will physically interchange in the head.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- JonnyX2
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules