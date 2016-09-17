|
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
1995 Kawasaki X2
Clean stock class racer. Stock 650 motor with rerouted watering. Mikuni 44 with Westcoast intake and HP open mesh arrestor. Westcoast oversized tank. Accusteer and Renthal bars w ODI grips, newer lanyard type stop/start switch. Skat 8/16. Jet Dynamics rideplate and Westcoast super deep intake. Rule electric bilge, stock bilge still in place and operable. X2Jess tubbies with relocated exhaust outlet. Jettrim seat cover and crossbar pad. Front and rear tow straps with billet bow eyes.
$2500 firm. Questions? PM me. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2
JX2 pm hellcat66 about this. I sent him a message to contact you.
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2
Thanks man, he already hit me up on the open ski, and I did send him a PM on this one, he has first shot.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2
This ski is SOLD!!
Thanks!
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2
I knew once he saw the thumb throttle it was a done deal!
