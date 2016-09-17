pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:58 PM #1
    JonnyX2
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,588

    1995 Kawasaki X2

    Clean stock class racer. Stock 650 motor with rerouted watering. Mikuni 44 with Westcoast intake and HP open mesh arrestor. Westcoast oversized tank. Accusteer and Renthal bars w ODI grips, newer lanyard type stop/start switch. Skat 8/16. Jet Dynamics rideplate and Westcoast super deep intake. Rule electric bilge, stock bilge still in place and operable. X2Jess tubbies with relocated exhaust outlet. Jettrim seat cover and crossbar pad. Front and rear tow straps with billet bow eyes.

    $2500 firm. Questions? PM me. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada.





    Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 09:01 PM.
  Yesterday, 09:02 PM #2
    freekstyle
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,008

    Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2

    JX2 pm hellcat66 about this. I sent him a message to contact you.
  Yesterday, 09:12 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,588

    Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2

    Thanks man, he already hit me up on the open ski, and I did send him a PM on this one, he has first shot.
  Yesterday, 09:18 PM #4
    hellcat66
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    4500 ft.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,635

    Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2

    pm sent
  Yesterday, 10:27 PM #5
    JonnyX2
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,588

    Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2

    This ski is SOLD!!

    Thanks!
  Today, 12:24 AM #6
    freekstyle
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,008

    Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2

    I knew once he saw the thumb throttle it was a done deal!
    Last edited by freekstyle; Today at 12:25 AM.
