Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1995 Kawasaki X2 #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,588 1995 Kawasaki X2 Clean stock class racer. Stock 650 motor with rerouted watering. Mikuni 44 with Westcoast intake and HP open mesh arrestor. Westcoast oversized tank. Accusteer and Renthal bars w ODI grips, newer lanyard type stop/start switch. Skat 8/16. Jet Dynamics rideplate and Westcoast super deep intake. Rule electric bilge, stock bilge still in place and operable. X2Jess tubbies with relocated exhaust outlet. Jettrim seat cover and crossbar pad. Front and rear tow straps with billet bow eyes.



$2500 firm. Questions? PM me. Located in Las Vegas, Nevada.











Last edited by JonnyX2; Yesterday at 09:01 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,008 Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2 JX2 pm hellcat66 about this. I sent him a message to contact you. #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,588 Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2 Thanks man, he already hit me up on the open ski, and I did send him a PM on this one, he has first shot. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,635 Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2 pm sent #5 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,588 Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2 This ski is SOLD!!



Thanks! .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,008 Re: 1995 Kawasaki X2 I knew once he saw the thumb throttle it was a done deal! Last edited by freekstyle; Today at 12:25 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 2 guests) Charlie86-X-2, kingal69, sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules