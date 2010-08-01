pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 08:56 PM #1
    Omega5677
    Omega5677 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Odenville, Alabama
    Age
    39
    Posts
    4

    Engine # inquiry.

    What info can you guys give me on sbt engine # 83052
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:03 PM #2
    freekstyle
    freekstyle is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home freekstyle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    801
    Posts
    3,008

    Re: Engine # inquiry.

    Contact SBT about an SBT engine would be my first step.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:20 PM #3
    Omega5677
    Omega5677 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    Odenville, Alabama
    Age
    39
    Posts
    4

    Re: Engine # inquiry.

    Ummm....the header on this area is sbt....and sbt reps are here.......seen them answer the exact same question for someone else a little further down.....thanks for the advice tho, if no sbt rep answers here ill call in when they are open.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 