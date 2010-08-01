Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 rxx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location baton rouge Age 34 Posts 1 2001 rxx Selling my RXX and trailer,the 3-D is already sold. The ski has 20 hours since the seedoo rebuild. Its pretty much a flawless ski with a little bit of sun fade on the seat. Ski comes with cover/vest/big foot tote and a few misc items. I'm just not riding it much and about to move away from the water. $5k o.b.o and highly motivated to thin out my toys. Located around Baton Rouge and go to Pensacola Fl often. Jarret (850)554-0462 text with any questions. I have video available of ski running and being rode also. Awesome ski just getting into other things. Attached Images IMG_2089.PNG (644.8 KB, 5 views)

IMG_2093.PNG (666.1 KB, 6 views) IMG_2091.PNG (758.4 KB, 7 views) #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2011 Location Dallas tx Posts 1,443 Re: 2001 rxx homer.jpg 2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods

1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016

1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)

2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new

2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold

