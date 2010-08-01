pxctoday

Thread: 2001 rxx

  Yesterday, 08:47 PM
    jarret
    jarret is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    baton rouge
    Age
    34
    Posts
    1

    2001 rxx

    Selling my RXX and trailer,the 3-D is already sold. The ski has 20 hours since the seedoo rebuild. Its pretty much a flawless ski with a little bit of sun fade on the seat. Ski comes with cover/vest/big foot tote and a few misc items. I'm just not riding it much and about to move away from the water. $5k o.b.o and highly motivated to thin out my toys. Located around Baton Rouge and go to Pensacola Fl often. Jarret (850)554-0462 text with any questions. I have video available of ski running and being rode also. Awesome ski just getting into other things.
  Today, 12:07 AM
    sea-one
    sea-one is offline
    Top Dog sea-one's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Dallas tx
    Posts
    1,443

    Re: 2001 rxx

