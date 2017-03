Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SuperChicken Reverse Bucket replacement/substitute #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2011 Location Dallas tx Posts 1,443 SuperChicken Reverse Bucket replacement/substitute Looking for a replacement for a 91 Sport Cruiser or one that would or could work with modification

Will a TS one work? i know the intake grate does.

Thanks for any advise or direction 2004 Rxp Stock Motor with other light mods

1996 Xp Resurrected july 2014/SOLD 2016

1991 Kawi 750cc Big pin Twin Carb Sport Cruiser Custom (Resurrected Feb 2015 completed June 2015)

2000 XP Saved Spring 2016- Resurrected July 2016 as new

2002 Seadoo ISLANDIA/Sold

CANDoo Pro system #2 resident guru Join Date Jun 2009 Location PW, CO Age 45 Posts 1,187 Re: SuperChicken Reverse Bucket replacement/substitute I have 1 off an STS that is very close, but havent matched them up yet. I believe the TS plate is narrower... I'll check. Those who will beat their swords into plows, will plow for those who do not.



I got 99 sockets but a 10mm aint one #3 resident guru Join Date Jun 2009 Location PW, CO Age 45 Posts 1,187 Re: SuperChicken Reverse Bucket replacement/substitute STS plate appears to be the same, including reverse bucket. A TS plate is 1" narrower. Those who will beat their swords into plows, will plow for those who do not.



