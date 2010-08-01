pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:25 PM #1
    mackjust1
    mackjust1 is offline
    resident guru mackjust1's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    1,036

    Parting out complete Kawasaki 650sx SoCal

    Ported motor with milled head 180/180
    Mikuni SBN 44mm with PJS intake manifold and K&N spark arrestor
    Stainless skat trak impeller
    Ocean Pro finned ride plate
    KTC with deep fins intake grate
    Aluminum hull braces
    Working electrics starter/ebox/stator
    Nice chin pad, gas lid/door
    Westcoast water box
    PM if interested on any part/parts
    IMG_0217.jpgIMG_0212.jpgIMG_0219.jpgIMG_0236.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:35 PM #2
    hellcat66
    hellcat66 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hellcat66's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    4500 ft.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,633

    Re: Parting out complete Kawasaki 650sx SoCal

    ill take the chin pad...pm sent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 