Parting out complete Kawasaki 650sx SoCal
Ported motor with milled head 180/180
Mikuni SBN 44mm with PJS intake manifold and K&N spark arrestor
Stainless skat trak impeller
Ocean Pro finned ride plate
KTC with deep fins intake grate
Aluminum hull braces
Working electrics starter/ebox/stator
Nice chin pad, gas lid/door
Westcoast water box
PM if interested on any part/parts
IMG_0217.jpgIMG_0212.jpgIMG_0219.jpgIMG_0236.jpg
Re: Parting out complete Kawasaki 650sx SoCal
ill take the chin pad...pm sent
