Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Parting out complete Kawasaki 650sx SoCal #1 resident guru Join Date May 2011 Location So Cal Posts 1,036 Parting out complete Kawasaki 650sx SoCal Ported motor with milled head 180/180

Mikuni SBN 44mm with PJS intake manifold and K&N spark arrestor

Stainless skat trak impeller

Ocean Pro finned ride plate

KTC with deep fins intake grate

Aluminum hull braces

Working electrics starter/ebox/stator

Nice chin pad, gas lid/door

Westcoast water box

PM if interested on any part/parts

IMG_0217.jpgIMG_0212.jpgIMG_0219.jpgIMG_0236.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,633 Re: Parting out complete Kawasaki 650sx SoCal ill take the chin pad...pm sent Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules