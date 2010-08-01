pxctoday

  Today, 06:38 PM #1
    StuRat
    Pair of 1989 Kawi X2 plus spare parts $2k puyallup WA

    My plan for the remainder of the year went to complete and utter ****.

    $2k obo for everything listed in the ad. If you want to negotiate you better be in the truck already on the way to come pick it all up



    If you want some more pics or want more info on them just call me 206 941 4410 as I'm not on here a whole lot

    I get to spend all this money at the doctor plus probably more

    Please buy these before I just say **** it and leap off a cliff because it'd be cheaper anyway

    Thanks


    edit: someone keeps flagging my ad so I guess just text me for pictures unless I can get them hosted while I'm on the go

    http://seattle.craigslist.org/tac/boa/6049916598.html
    Last edited by StuRat; Today at 06:46 PM.
  Today, 06:45 PM #2
    StuRat
    Re: Pair of 1989 Kawi X2 plus spare parts $2k puyallup WA

    ps these are titled in my name and I will gift them to anyone who wants both
