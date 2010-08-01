|
|
-
Pair of 1989 Kawi X2 plus spare parts $2k puyallup WA
My plan for the remainder of the year went to complete and utter ****.
$2k obo for everything listed in the ad. If you want to negotiate you better be in the truck already on the way to come pick it all up
If you want some more pics or want more info on them just call me 206 941 4410 as I'm not on here a whole lot
I get to spend all this money at the doctor plus probably more
Please buy these before I just say **** it and leap off a cliff because it'd be cheaper anyway
Thanks
edit: someone keeps flagging my ad so I guess just text me for pictures unless I can get them hosted while I'm on the go
http://seattle.craigslist.org/tac/boa/6049916598.html
Last edited by StuRat; Today at 06:46 PM.
-
Re: Pair of 1989 Kawi X2 plus spare parts $2k puyallup WA
ps these are titled in my name and I will gift them to anyone who wants both
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules