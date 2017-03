Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: wtb: yamaha 701 stuff bilge pump grips primer 61x exhaust/head #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 418 wtb: yamaha 701 stuff bilge pump grips primer 61x exhaust/head ok so i've come up with a list of stuff i need for this ski.



mikuni dual carb primer kit

61x exhaust system and bracket

61x head

grips

bilge pump set up



if you have this stuff send me a pm #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,696 Re: wtb: yamaha 701 stuff bilge pump grips primer 61x exhaust/head Have it all in stock. Im addicted... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

