Hi everyone
i have a 96 speedster with twin 717 motors.
The boat has a stereo installed in it i think is not a factory item?
It has 4 clarion marine speakers and a 8 inch clarion marine sub not sure what modle speakers.also a kenwood deck. It had an amp hooked up as well butvthe amp is missing.
my question is. Is the electrical system strong enough to Handel a stereo with an amp? If yes what kind of amp should i look for.
If no should i just run the 4 speckers off the deck and no amp and sub.
any help would be very appreciated