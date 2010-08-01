Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stereo system help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Brampton Age 36 Posts 11 Stereo system help Hi everyone



i have a 96 speedster with twin 717 motors.



The boat has a stereo installed in it i think is not a factory item?



It has 4 clarion marine speakers and a 8 inch clarion marine sub not sure what modle speakers.also a kenwood deck. It had an amp hooked up as well butvthe amp is missing.



my question is. Is the electrical system strong enough to Handel a stereo with an amp? If yes what kind of amp should i look for.



If no should i just run the 4 speckers off the deck and no amp and sub.



