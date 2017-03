Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cheater Pipe $125 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2003 Location Davie, Fl Age 51 Posts 501 Cheater Pipe $125 Cheater pipe that started it's life as a stock 650 Kawasaki exhaust pipe - pipe has been lengthened and welded. Water bypass has been added to dry the pipe out. From what I've read online it's suppose to be close to the Factory B pipe. Only issue is the mount to the exhaust manifold is broken. Most people run with out this. Pipe only - no manifold.



Price $125 shipped to the lower 48





20170317_084357.jpg20170317_084415.jpg Current Ski's

1994 750 SX

1989 550 Kawasaki - RHAAS conversion with yamaha 650



Prior Ski's



1996 Wave Blaster

1992 750 SX

1990 550SX "limited race ski"

1978 440/550 purple "Pro Mod" race ski

1982 550 - First year "old yellow"

