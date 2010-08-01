Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Re torquing the one way clutch on a js300? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location Maine Age 21 Posts 19 Re torquing the one way clutch on a js300? Hey guys I tore down my 300 engine to do new seals and gaskets, I pulled the one way starter clutch off with a puller, it came off smoothly. But now that I've reassembled I can't seem to torque the coupler tight enough to force the one way far enough back onto the tapered shaft. If I torque the coupler fairly hard I can get about 15 seconds of cranking out of the engine before the coupler loosens up again and the one way starts slipping? This is with the big washer behind the coupler and the sleeve on the shaft. I'm puzzled at this point. I can't find any proper procedure online for retorquing the one way clutch. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

