1995 750ss jumbo ebox and stator on 650sx motor
Hello just wondering it anyone has run the 750ss ebox on 650 motor imhaving a little trouble mounting the jumbo ebox going for over the battery just looking for some in put .
You are going to run 750 electrics on the 650 motor? What flywheel/stator are you going to use?
