  Today, 09:38 AM
    Charlie86-X-2
    Charlie86-X-2 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Lower Michigan
    Age
    40
    Posts
    1

    1995 750ss jumbo ebox and stator on 650sx motor

    Hello just wondering it anyone has run the 750ss ebox on 650 motor imhaving a little trouble mounting the jumbo ebox going for over the battery just looking for some in put .
  Today, 10:57 AM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,578

    Re: 1995 750ss jumbo ebox and stator on 650sx motor

    You are going to run 750 electrics on the 650 motor? What flywheel/stator are you going to use?
