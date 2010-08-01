My friends 2008 (so digital CDI) sxr has a connector pin out of the bigger CDI connector block missing/cracked. It is the female end, the part that snaps and hold in the connector and makes power contact has somehow broken off. Cut it off and stuffed raw wire in the female hole, and the ski ran again.
What style/name connectors are these?
They are not deutsche or weatherpack. I can't find anything about styles and names of DC harness quick disconnect plugs either. I found some stuff on summitracing.com for ECU harnesses but no actual names or just the crimp on connects.
I'm hopeful an engin-nerd like Icepaws knows....