correct setup for dual cooling so I have this 650sx I bought last year, been doing some work over the winter and trying to get into the finer details of whats right and wrong on this thing



so I have dual and a westcoast exhaust pipe, manifold and a tri oval water box

cooling line number 1 gos from pump to lower cylinder, out of the top of the head and out of the only pisser I have

cooling line number 2 gos from pump to back of manifold, out of the front of the manifold and into the end of the expansion chamber



I have seen setups where cooling line number 2 gets a T prior to the end of the expansion chamber and diverts some of the water out of the side



as I understand this is also considered a dry pipe setup (been doing a lot of reading)

This whole setup seems wrong to me. In and out of the manifold? You have a water inlet in the lower part of the cylinder? Please post pictures of this setup.

For proper dual cooling you need at least 2 pissers and two outlets on the head.



I think this one photo sums it up

red arrow shows cooling line number 1

red arrow shows cooling line number 1







so now that you can see what I have

pipe, ext manifold, intake manifold and flame arrestor are all west coast, carb is sbn44

I have no idea what is in the motor, ported/milled head or anything

I still cant tell what is going on there but both water feeds should be going to the exhaust manifold. There should be a tee in the line going from the pipe to the stinger, with the takeoff from the tee going to the stinger and the straight thru going overboard. Also I would put another water fitting in the head, and feed the pipe with that.

There is an alternative way, a split system, where the motor gets one line and the pipe gets the other, however that is not my preferred method because the pipe usually runs too cool and robs you of max rpms.



PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Lake tahoe Age 33 Posts 16 Re: correct setup for dual cooling funny you say that because it runs kinda flat past 3/4 throttle



the lower red arrow shows a hard to see tube, that tube is running from the left side of the pump through the hull and into the lower part of the motor as far as I can tell

something I noticed last time I rode this thing back in October is the water from the pisser was never all that warm, water was on the cooler side at topaz in oct as well



when you mention both water feeds should be going in to exhaust manifold I don't get it completely, can you show me a pic of a correct setup?



