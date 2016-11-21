pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 10:13 PM #1
    newbeejetski
    newbeejetski is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2013
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    149

    PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold

    IMG_20161122_183016810.jpgIMG_20161122_182823268.jpgIMG_20161121_194651926.jpg


    PJS dual carb intake manifold 100 shipped
    KN dual filtter 50 shipped
    west coast head 100 shipped
    750 manifold 175 shipped
    650 28 mm carb adapter/bolts 30 shipped
    650 Factory camber/ head pipe missing the screws 350 + shipping
    650 flywheel 200 shipped I will get closer pics of it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:24 PM #2
    al60455
    al60455 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    20
    Posts
    2

    Re: PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold

    Sent you a message

    Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:14 PM #3
    crazycalito330
    crazycalito330 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Northbay, CA
    Posts
    247

    Re: PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold

    Pmd
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:24 PM #4
    13Bubba
    13Bubba is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    78

    Re: PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold

    PM sent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 