|
|
-
PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold
IMG_20161122_183016810.jpgIMG_20161122_182823268.jpgIMG_20161121_194651926.jpg
PJS dual carb intake manifold 100 shipped
KN dual filtter 50 shipped
west coast head 100 shipped
750 manifold 175 shipped
650 28 mm carb adapter/bolts 30 shipped
650 Factory camber/ head pipe missing the screws 350 + shipping
650 flywheel 200 shipped I will get closer pics of it
-
Re: PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold
Sent you a message
Sent from my SM-N920V using Tapatalk
-
Re: PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold
-
Re: PJS FACTORY PIPE JETINETICS intake manifold
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules