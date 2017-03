Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for part #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 26 Looking for part 1986 JS550



I need the pickup straws for the fuel tank



Thanks

I also need the extinguisher tube and cap

Part #: 32099-5501



