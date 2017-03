Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off #1 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,107 Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off A thread to vent about the stupid stuff people do to their skis.



1. 750 conversions with stock 650 pipe

2. Removing stock decals to replace with a black spraybomb and monster stickers

3. Numbers on a ski that isnt raced

4. The number 69 on a ski that isnt raced

5. People who buy a SXI or Pro and ask how to make it better for freestyle

6. People who take a tired top end, and think new rings and a hone make it right



Im sure there are many other I cant think of.

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469942 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,010 Re: Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off 7. People who start build threads and don't finish them 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 219 Re: Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off 8. People that have $15,000-$18,000 skis and tow them with with a 1991 Isuzu Trooper





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,107 Re: Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off Originally Posted by TheJS440 Originally Posted by 7. People who start build threads and don't finish them

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469942 #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2015 Location reno Age 39 Posts 231 Re: Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off this is gonna be a good thread. 😎



people thinking thier 'modded' 550 or 650 is worth 3 grand #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,010 Re: Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by Im guilty of this one at the moment. Still in progress though. lol



Going off of what jetskipunk said,



People who think their stock 550's are worth $1500 or more 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,851 Re: Thinks people do to their skis that piss me off People who don't search for an answer before they ask a question.



People who don't support those who support the sport.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 2 guests) DSTAHLHUT, Jetskipunk, TheJS440 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules