Hello everyone,

I have up for sale my 2005 Seadoo RXT. This ski is fully bulletproof and has been gone through with a fine toothed comb. No expense has been spared and it has been very well kept. This ski will leave the newer model ski's in your wake and has all the up-to-date creature comforts, and then some. The engine has been completely rebuilt and has very low hours. Here's the list of mods, to name a few.

2005 Seadoo RXT Green Apple w/ 44 hours

- current registration w/ quagga sticker paid

- ski had 24 hours on it before the rebuild, 10 of those were break in hours

- Rebuilt supercharger @ 24 hours using OEM seadoo rebuild kit

- Seadoo RXPX steering with finger throttle

- ODI Grips

- Kicker bluetooth speaker systemp

- Poly Planar waterproof speakers

- CanDoo GPS speed module for accurate MPH

- AGM deep cycle battery

- Supersub automatic bilge pump

- Riva cold air intake w/cover

- Riva thru-hull waterbox (customized to keep the OPAS)

- Riva 2 degree pump wedge

- Seadoo .50mm overbored pistons

- Supertech titanium valvetrain upgrade

- Solas 14/19r impeller

- ARP headstuds / bolts and flywheel bolts

- Hydroturf rear deck cover

- Garmin Striker 4DV

I will include all the accessories with the jetski:

- bumper buddies

- mooring lines

- original pamphlet

- Seadoo storage cover

- Standard (go-fast) and learner keys

Those are just some of the modifications, i'm sure i left a bunch out. This does not include the list of fully rebuilt parts for the motor, all replaced with OEM Seadoo parts ( headgasket, ignition system, oil pump, timing cover, wear rings, drive shaft, switches, bellow bearings,fuel pump etc etc) the list goes on and on. I have all documentation for all of the work done on the ski. All of the build work was completed by The Jet Ski Clinic in Antioch, likely the most reputable seadoo/jetski shop in California.

Fishing Ready!

The jetski is equipped with a garmin striker 4DV fish finder with in-hull transducer. I can also include a rear mounted 46quart live well for bait and your catch. It has an exterior pump system to cycle through water to keep you on the water longer! The 3-seater hull is good for choppy conditions and maintains better stability than 2 seater models.

Maintenance work was completed every riding season, and only Rotax fluids were used. This ski is completely bulletproof and it addresses all of the weaklinks that came with the ski from the factory. This thing moves, and will do it reliably. The ski currently has a camo scheme , but can easily be removed. The clear coat is not in amazing condition, but can be buffed or sanded to a shine.

I'm asking $8,500 for the jetski with the trailer included. I'm unfortunately motivated to sell, entertaining offers from serious buyers.

Trailer will come with a spare tire and new bearing buddies, winch w/ tower and guide posts (makes it a whole lot easier to maneuver when launching and retrieving). Trailer also has a California Permanent trailer plate.

The price i'm asking for the whole setup doesn't even cover the cost of parts on the jetski, let alone labor.



It's one heck of a setup, and ready for some family fun. Perfect for the weekend warrior who's looking for speed and reliability! Unfortunately, life gets in the way so the toys have to go for now. Serious buyers only please. Located on the Bay Area, CA