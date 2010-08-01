pxctoday

  Today, 10:41 AM
    750freerider
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    OC, MD
    Age
    33
    Posts
    57

    2006 SXR- Delaware $4200

    2006 Kawasaki SXR for sale
    $4200 located in Selbyville, DE

    ADA Head 32CC Domes- 175 PSI compression cold on both cylinder
    Factory wet pipe- Carbs jetted properly for pipe
    Footholds
    Hydro-Turf
    Blowsion rear sponsons
  Today, 11:49 AM
    Alter Ego Trip
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    787

    Re: 2006 SXR- Delaware $4200

    PM'd.
