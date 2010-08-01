|
2006 SXR- Delaware $4200
2006 Kawasaki SXR for sale
$4200 located in Selbyville, DE
ADA Head 32CC Domes- 175 PSI compression cold on both cylinder
Factory wet pipe- Carbs jetted properly for pipe
Footholds
Hydro-Turf
Blowsion rear sponsons
