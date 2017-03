Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Leak in head pipe assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Murchison Texas Age 66 Posts 16 Leak in head pipe assembly I have pen leak in the bottom welded port of this assembly. Before I take apart any one got some information about it. I would appreciate it. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location frankfort,il Posts 3 Re: Leak in head pipe assembly Stock pipe?



If its the lower bung on the underside its typical. Water sits in the bung and just rots the pipe. Its best to take it to a tig welder and have it repaired correctly however you can try to clean it and JB weld it. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 189 Re: Leak in head pipe assembly The welch plugs corrode and develop holes which leak water into the hull. You need to grind out the old plugs and get them re-welded.



I actually just finished grinding 2 pipes last night and will be dropping them off to a welder today with some pre made plugs I have. The bottom 2 are usually the worst, but I always weld all 4 in each pipe.





'00 Seadoo XP #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Murchison Texas Age 66 Posts 16 Re: Leak in head pipe assembly Where would I get plugs for my pipe is a 1996 Sea-Doo XP #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 189 Re: Leak in head pipe assembly I've got a buddy that makes them and sells them for $5 each i think or a good welding shop will be able to make them for you before they weld.



