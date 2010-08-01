As the title states, do not buy SBT flywheel pullers. I had gone to replace the crank seals on my 750 this past weekend. Had a brand new SBT flywheel puller that I pulled out of the package minutes before using it. The threads in the puller were so soft that it didnt take much for them to strip out leaving me with the puller stuck in the flywheel. It took about a hour but I finally got it removed but once removed, the threads in the flywheel were destroyed. Had to pull the whole motor apart to be able to press the flywheel off the crank. So now im left with a junk flywheel and a even junkier puller. Ive always defended the quality of SBT cranks and have got a top end kit in the past. No more, if you cant make a quality hardened bolt, you cant make a quality crank. This was about my 10 motor rebuild, never had a issue pulling a flywheel before. Buyer beware.