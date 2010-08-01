Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 440 Year #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2011 Location Carson City, NV Age 42 Posts 517 440 Year Any idea on the year of this 440? Attached Images IMG_3186.JPG (1.95 MB, 8 views)

1990 550 SX Jetsport head and F/A, Exh/Int ports widened 2.5mm and raised/dropped 2mm, .020" copper head gasket, Coffmans waterbox, OCJS ride plate, Mariner intake grate and 16 pitch Jetlyne impeller.

1976 JS 440 all stock

1987 JS 440 stripped hull



1976 JS 440 all stock



Re: 440 Year

Was port timing different throughout the years of the 440? I have an early one with the rear seal extension at the coupler and the intake port timing looks way more advanced.



1976 JS 440 all stock



Re: 440 Year

later models have a cast iron cylinder.is this what you have in the pic??

alloy ones had a bit more top end port specs

