Thread: 440 Year

  Today, 09:35 PM #1
    martinfan30
    martinfan30 is offline
    I dream skis martinfan30's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Carson City, NV
    Age
    42
    Posts
    517

    440 Year

    Any idea on the year of this 440?
    1990 550 SX Jetsport head and F/A, Exh/Int ports widened 2.5mm and raised/dropped 2mm, .020" copper head gasket, Coffmans waterbox, OCJS ride plate, Mariner intake grate and 16 pitch Jetlyne impeller.

    1976 JS 440 all stock

    1987 JS 440 stripped hull
  Today, 10:16 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,485

    Re: 440 Year

    exhaust is 550.if block is 440 then 1983 and up it looks like
  Today, 10:29 PM #3
    martinfan30
    martinfan30 is offline
    I dream skis martinfan30's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Carson City, NV
    Age
    42
    Posts
    517

    Re: 440 Year

    Was port timing different throughout the years of the 440? I have an early one with the rear seal extension at the coupler and the intake port timing looks way more advanced.
    1990 550 SX Jetsport head and F/A, Exh/Int ports widened 2.5mm and raised/dropped 2mm, .020" copper head gasket, Coffmans waterbox, OCJS ride plate, Mariner intake grate and 16 pitch Jetlyne impeller.

    1976 JS 440 all stock

    1987 JS 440 stripped hull
  Today, 10:35 PM #4
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,485

    Re: 440 Year

    later models have a cast iron cylinder.is this what you have in the pic??
    alloy ones had a bit more top end port specs
