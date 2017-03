Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Connecticut rider #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Connecticut Posts 2 New Connecticut rider While not new to forums, I'm new here. I've been boating for a while but last year I bought my friends RX with a blown motor. I spent last winter getting the motor rebuilt and replacing fuel lines, rebuilding carbs, etc. I ran it all year last summer and am having a blast. I have run in Long Island sound, Housatonic and Ct rivers.



i am hoping to learn stuff here, help where I can and maybe even meet up with some local riders.



i keep my boat in Bridgeport and trailer the ski everywhere.



