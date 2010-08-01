Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: California boaters will soon need a boater card on Lake Havasu #1 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,569 California boaters will soon need a boater card on Lake Havasu Watch out young Body Beach riders!



Motorized boaters younger than 20 will need a card beginning in January





A new boating requirement could affect California boaters on Lake Havasu next year.



Starting in January, California’s motorized boaters younger than 20 will be required to receive a California Boater Card, indicating that such boaters have passed a state-approved boater safety education exam. That age requirement will be raised incrementally over the next eight years, and according to California State Parks, all California boaters will be required to have a California Boater Card by 2025.



The new regulation will be felt in Lake Havasu, which lies on the border between California and Arizona.





According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Boating Law Administrator Tim Baumgarten, it’s going to be a “learning experience” for all agencies involved. “We’ll be advising California boaters,” Baumgarten said, “but we won’t be able to enforce the law.”



While the law won’t affect Arizona residents, AZGF officials will closely monitor the success of California’s boater card program. “Seventy-six percent of boaters involved in a casualty have never taken a boater education class,” Baumgarten said.



Baumgarten said California’s Boater Card program could provide an example for Arizona to follow, should it prove successful.



“In the past, when (AZGF) considered making such classes mandatory, California boaters were a hurdle,” Baumgarten said. “Forty percent of Arizona boaters reside in California…we could have made boater education classes mandatory, but that would only have affected 60 percent of boaters in Arizona. Now that California has taken this step, it’s almost imperative that we have an education program of our own.”



Lake Havasu Marine Association President Jim Salscheider says that implementing such a program in Arizona may be easier said than done. According to Marine Association records, 24,007 boaters visited Lake Havasu since March 2015. Of that number, 50.5 percent have been California residents. About 42 percent of boaters were Arizona residents, while about eight percent of boaters were from states not including California or Arizona.







“(Californians) influence every economy on the lake,” Salscheider said. “And their numbers have been going up over the past forty years.”



Salscheider says that boating education for such a large number of visitors would make Lake Havasu safer, but the implementation of such a law in California or Arizona would be logistically daunting.



“It would be helpful if boating education classes were mandatory, but it would be difficult,” Salscheider said. “It’s an administrative nightmare.”



California Boater Cards will be issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways at $10 per card, and they will never expire. The Division of Boating and Waterways will issue boater cards in advance of the rule’s implementation date, which starts Jan. 1.



For more information, visit californiaboatercard.com, or call 1-888-326-2822.

Freaking great, just another way to extort... err levy more money out of us that will surely be used in the most financially irresponsible way possible.

fvck them, their classes, their boaters card and those dumbass muscle fee stickers too. All the paper, classes and cards cant fix or prevent stupidity and intoxication, or provide common sense and logic.



