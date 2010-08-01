I'm new to the forum so I was looking to see who rides the Ct river around here. I bought my first jet ski (Seadoo RX) last winter and rode the Ct river a lot last summer. At the end of the summer, some guys showed us some cool inlets and I am looking to see who can point me to other hidden spots on the river.

We launch out of Cromwell but basically travel either upriver or down.

Thanks in advance for any tips you are willing to share.

Mark