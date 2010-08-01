Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Watcon Lake MI Sruf Ride 2017 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 49 Posts 9,213 Watcon Lake MI Sruf Ride 2017 Well 2017 is already upon us, and once again I am planning our Watcon Lake Michigan Surf Ride to be held late August at Pennoyer park in Kenosha WI.



Last year was a great success, and we are planning another big event. Our charity this year will once again be St. Jude's Children's Hospital.



Please visit our links to our web sites, and face book page;



Web sites;

http://www.lakemichigansurfride.org/



www.greatlakeswatercross.com/surf_ride



Face book;

https://www.facebook.com/Lake-Michig...9959173958420/



Look forward to seeing everyone on the Beach in Aug.....



John

Big shout out, and Thank you to Brian and the crew over at Jet Lift for again stepping up big time with some huge raffle prizes for our event.



www.thejetlift.com



Zig

