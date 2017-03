Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 xl1200 or 2000 xl1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location Royal Oak, MI Posts 11 1998 xl1200 or 2000 xl1200 I have an opportunity to purchase either a Yamaha 1998 XL1200 (triple) with 123 hrs on it or 2000 with a little over 200 hours on it.



Dealer wants $3100 for the 2000 (no trailer, claims to have put a new impeller in and some other minor work).



Other ski is through a private party.



Your thoughts?



Thanks,

Steve Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) don37725 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules