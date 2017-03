Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Getting back into it #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2009 Location Torrance / Simi Valley Age 30 Posts 3 Getting back into it Hi,

I have been out of the Jetski game for a while, however caught the bug again and just purchased a new set of skis.

They had been sitting a while with the previous owner, so I have not tried to fire them up yet. The SXi & Blaster are completely stock. I'm not super knowledgeable and so far my only plan of action really is draining old oil and gas and going from there. Definitely wouldn't be offended by suggestions and input.



IMG_1403.PNGIMG_1404.PNGIMG_1409.PNGIMG_1415.PNGIMG_1420.PNG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 3,996 Re: Getting back into it To be on the safe side, whenever I fire up a ski that has been sitting for a while, I lubricate the cylinders. Generally, I will spray fogging oil or two stoke oil in each cylinder and manually rotate the engine a few times. I do this before cranking it over to be certain the cylinder walls and crank bearings are not dry. Last edited by JSNate; Today at 03:18 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2009 Location Torrance / Simi Valley Age 30 Posts 3 Re: Getting back into it Thanks, sounds like a safe bet to me, I will be sure to do something of the sort. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 3,996 Re: Getting back into it Don't spray WD-40 into the cylinders. Engine bearings do not like WD-40. #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 192 Re: Getting back into it now may be as good a time as any to inspect/replace the oil and fuel lines. (since you were going to drain the tank anyways)

Smith Lake Alabama >>>750sx restoration thread<<<



one piece of corn is technically a unicorn #6 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2011 Location So. Utah Age 25 Posts 1,825 Re: Getting back into it just order carb kits for the blaster and 750. then run it. 1994 1100 SJ - Dead

1996 spec hx

"I'm going to be installing the hooker on my driveshaft in the next two weeks." -Element3488

