Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jet Ski Solutions #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2006 Location Lomita Posts 144 Jet Ski Solutions Recently, I sent my 1100 e-box in to JSS to have it inspected, the connections cleaned up, and the plug wires replaced. I also ordered a the 3 pc. power cable set and I couldn't be happier. John was very thorough and communicative in his emails and gave me a detailed break down for pricing as well as an accurate time line for turn around time. The quality of work is top notch and very sanitary. Not to mention, both the plug cables and battery cables look freakin sweet. All in all, I would definitely recommend JSS and will be sending any electrical components that need work to them without a moments hesitation. Great work at a fair price. Not enough thumbs for me to put up. 2004 SX-R 1100 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 4,480 Re: Jet Ski Solutions John at JSS is the best! I'm only here to make you mad







John at JSS is the best!



