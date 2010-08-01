pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 01:43 PM #1
    SLOdragon
    SLOdragon is offline
    PWCToday Regular SLOdragon's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Lomita
    Posts
    144

    Jet Ski Solutions

    Recently, I sent my 1100 e-box in to JSS to have it inspected, the connections cleaned up, and the plug wires replaced. I also ordered a the 3 pc. power cable set and I couldn't be happier. John was very thorough and communicative in his emails and gave me a detailed break down for pricing as well as an accurate time line for turn around time. The quality of work is top notch and very sanitary. Not to mention, both the plug cables and battery cables look freakin sweet. All in all, I would definitely recommend JSS and will be sending any electrical components that need work to them without a moments hesitation. Great work at a fair price. Not enough thumbs for me to put up.
    2004 SX-R 1100
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:49 PM #2
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    4,480

    Re: Jet Ski Solutions

    John at JSS is the best!
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 