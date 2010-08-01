|
ISO: 99 1100 STX parts
Im in need of a good CDI module and possible LCD multi gauge for my 99 1100 STX. Ive hit rock bottom with ebay and craigslist sellers since a couple have screwed me over with one that was bad and the other was totally wrong part. PITA trying to get my money back from these turds. Anyway, hit me up if yall know of something with decent pricing.
