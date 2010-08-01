pxctoday

  Today, 01:07 PM #1
    1c62nv
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    8

    ISO: 99 1100 STX parts

    Im in need of a good CDI module and possible LCD multi gauge for my 99 1100 STX. Ive hit rock bottom with ebay and craigslist sellers since a couple have screwed me over with one that was bad and the other was totally wrong part. PITA trying to get my money back from these turds. Anyway, hit me up if yall know of something with decent pricing.
  Today, 03:20 PM #2
    Keihin42
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Central nj
    Posts
    53

    Re: ISO: 99 1100 STX parts

    Sending pm on a gauge
  Today, 03:53 PM #3
    1c62nv
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    8

    Re: ISO: 99 1100 STX parts

    Badass thanks
