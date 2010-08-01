Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: ISO: 99 1100 STX parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 8 ISO: 99 1100 STX parts Im in need of a good CDI module and possible LCD multi gauge for my 99 1100 STX. Ive hit rock bottom with ebay and craigslist sellers since a couple have screwed me over with one that was bad and the other was totally wrong part. PITA trying to get my money back from these turds. Anyway, hit me up if yall know of something with decent pricing. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 53 Re: ISO: 99 1100 STX parts Sending pm on a gauge #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 8 Re: ISO: 99 1100 STX parts Badass thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

