pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:57 PM #1
    1c62nv
    1c62nv is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    8

    99 STX 1100 CDI issues

    Hello Yall, Im new here but it wont take long to settle in. I recently acquired 2 1100 STXs that were put up since 09. Both have about 100 hrs on them. One has this peskey problem that was tough to pin down. Hard start intermittent stall, and LCD display wackey. I cleaned it all up and found out that my CDI is essentially dead. No spark what so ever. I verified this by swapping in known good parts from the other unit and this one runs great now. So my question is, has anyone had their potted CDI or LCD multi gauge cluster repaired? The used ones are ridiculously high and a new one totals the ski in value. Perhaps someone knows of reasonable parts laying around. IDK
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:09 PM #2
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    7,957

    Re: 99 STX 1100 CDI issues

    LCD display is dead throw it to the trash and get a used one "not cheap" but yours is not fixable ""many have tried and failed ' , the CDI however is repairable if you are electronic savy and can be bothered fvcking around with it for hours , but again not realy viable for the cost of a used replacement, the skis are old and used parts are readily available . >>>although old they are a fun ski and once going good you will get lots of fun hours from them .,, welcome
    Last edited by hyosung; Today at 01:11 PM.
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:16 PM #3
    1c62nv
    1c62nv is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    8

    Re: 99 STX 1100 CDI issues

    Thanks for the info, hoping maybe someone has parts here
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 