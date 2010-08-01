Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 99 STX 1100 CDI issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 8 99 STX 1100 CDI issues Hello Yall, Im new here but it wont take long to settle in. I recently acquired 2 1100 STXs that were put up since 09. Both have about 100 hrs on them. One has this peskey problem that was tough to pin down. Hard start intermittent stall, and LCD display wackey. I cleaned it all up and found out that my CDI is essentially dead. No spark what so ever. I verified this by swapping in known good parts from the other unit and this one runs great now. So my question is, has anyone had their potted CDI or LCD multi gauge cluster repaired? The used ones are ridiculously high and a new one totals the ski in value. Perhaps someone knows of reasonable parts laying around. IDK #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,957 Re: 99 STX 1100 CDI issues LCD display is dead throw it to the trash and get a used one "not cheap" but yours is not fixable ""many have tried and failed ' , the CDI however is repairable if you are electronic savy and can be bothered fvcking around with it for hours , but again not realy viable for the cost of a used replacement, the skis are old and used parts are readily available . >>> although old they are a fun ski and once going good you will get lots of fun hours from them .,, welcome Last edited by hyosung; Today at 01:11 PM .



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 8 Re: 99 STX 1100 CDI issues Thanks for the info, hoping maybe someone has parts here Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

