  Today, 12:45 PM #1
    1c62nv
    1c62nv is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    8

    New owner as well

    Hello all, I just became the new owner of a pair of Kawasaki 1100 stx units with very low hours. These two will reside next to my Kawasaki 310 LE supercharged beast. Looking forward to the group. It appears that there is a tremendous amount of info here so Im going surfing around the site.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:19 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    44
    Posts
    11,605

    Re: New owner as well

    Welcome a"board"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:19 PM #3
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is online now
    resident guru aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,125

    Re: New owner as well

    Welcome! How fast does your supercharged 310 le go? I suspect that engine setup will be popular with the new sxr's
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:24 PM #4
    1c62nv
    1c62nv is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    8

    Re: New owner as well

    Not sure yet, I hate to admit it but its too cold to try. it literally has .2 hrs on from crate to trailer run on hose. It was bought to convert to open ocean fish boat. the other 2 1100 are mini squirt boat donors for the mini watts craft 10 footers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:25 PM #5
    1c62nv
    1c62nv is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2017
    Location
    TEXAS
    Posts
    8

    Re: New owner as well

    Thank you all, glad to be here btw
    Last edited by 1c62nv; Today at 01:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
