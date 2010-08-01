|
New owner as well
Hello all, I just became the new owner of a pair of Kawasaki 1100 stx units with very low hours. These two will reside next to my Kawasaki 310 LE supercharged beast. Looking forward to the group. It appears that there is a tremendous amount of info here so Im going surfing around the site.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
resident guru
Re: New owner as well
Welcome! How fast does your supercharged 310 le beast go? I suspect that engine setup will be popular with the new sxr's
Re: New owner as well
Not sure yet, I hate to admit it but its too cold to try. it literally has .2 hrs on from crate to trailer run on hose. It was bought to convert to open ocean fish boat. the other 2 1100 are mini squirt boat donors for the mini watts craft 10 footers.
Re: New owner as well
Thank you all, glad to be here btw
