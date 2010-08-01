Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: New owner as well #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 8 New owner as well Hello all, I just became the new owner of a pair of Kawasaki 1100 stx units with very low hours. These two will reside next to my Kawasaki 310 LE supercharged beast. Looking forward to the group. It appears that there is a tremendous amount of info here so Im going surfing around the site. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,605 Re: New owner as well Welcome a"board" #3 resident guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,125 Re: New owner as well Welcome! How fast does your supercharged 310 le beast go? I suspect that engine setup will be popular with the new sxr's #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 8 Re: New owner as well Not sure yet, I hate to admit it but its too cold to try. it literally has .2 hrs on from crate to trailer run on hose. It was bought to convert to open ocean fish boat. the other 2 1100 are mini squirt boat donors for the mini watts craft 10 footers. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location TEXAS Posts 8 Re: New owner as well Thank you all, glad to be here btw Last edited by 1c62nv; Today at 01:27 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

