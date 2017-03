Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: bored seadoo carb for 120$ (the set) #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 39 Posts 938 bored seadoo carb for 120$ (the set) I can bore carb seadoo 787 for 120$ the set for true 40mm

It,s the best mod for rec user!

You pay the cost shipping and return

And you need remove all screw buttlerfly (throlle and choke)

The picture show the résultat...but you can polish also Last edited by mandriva; Today at 10:07 AM . Xpl sold

spx 99 factory pipe spec2 #2 resident guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 39 Posts 938 Re: bored seadoo carb for 120$ (the set) WP_20170316_09_50_05_Pro.jpgWP_20170316_09_50_34_Pro.jpgWP_20170316_09_50_13_Pro.jpgWP_20170316_09_50_49_Pro.jpg Xpl sold

