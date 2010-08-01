Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 93 Kawasaki 750sx compression #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location California Posts 17 93 Kawasaki 750sx compression Hey Guys



i just pickup two stand up jet skis. A 91 Yamaha superjet and a 93 Kawasaki 750sx. Tried to do a compression test before I bought them but the tester I borrowed from oreiley didn't work. Skis started right up and were pretty clean so I ended up getting them anyway. Superjet is all stock except for the k&n filter. 750sx has an aftermarket head (ADA) but no other mods.



Just did a compression test with the one I have at home and I'm getting 145/145 in the superjet (pretty much what I expected). The 750sx is giving me 120psi in the front cylinder and just under 180psi in the rear cylinder. This was done with a fully charged battery.



Im pretty worried about the 750 now. Previous owner is telling me that they rode it the last few years with no issues and that they've never had to take it apart or test the compression. I'm thinking it's probably not a good idea to ride it like this. Where should I go from here? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,567 Re: 93 Kawasaki 750sx compression Pull the head and inspect!

