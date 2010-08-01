pxctoday

  Today, 09:03 PM #1
super
    WTB Blaster Oval Hood Vent hose and Bracket

    Looking for the oval air vent that is towards the back on the Blaster hood that lets in air. Has the rubber tube and a stainless bracket that bolts to the hood looking for both pieces, let me know thanks.
  Today, 09:06 PM #2
jdmforlife
    Re: WTB Blaster Oval Hood Vent hose and Bracket

    I have a couple


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 