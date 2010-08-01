pxctoday

  1. Today, 08:34 PM #1
    1998 951 Jetting....

    Does anyone have any baseline on where to start with jetting. I have a 160 psi compression milled head, open spark arrestors, v force reed cages, and skat swirl prop. just kind of want a baseline before i throw it all together.
  2. Today, 09:09 PM #2
    Re: 1998 951 Jetting....

    130 psi... sorry hit the wrong button
