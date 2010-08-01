Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750SS Xi Overheat Temperature #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Finger Lakes Posts 9 750SS Xi Overheat Temperature Hello all,

I don't actually have any problems with my ski (yet) but I'm currently building a telemetry computer for my ski. Right now it tracks temperature, RPM (needs adjustment), and acceleration in the X, Y, and Z axis. I'm currently awaiting parts to add GPS, and fix the RPM sensor.

One of my goals is to add an alarm, and perhaps a mechanism to put it in 'safe mode' or perhaps even disable the ski.

My questions are:

Where is the best place to install the sensor (ie on the block or in the exhaust)

What temperature is permanent damage to the engine going to occur? (I'll set the alarm before that lol)

What temperature do more modern skis set the alarms and safe modes too?



Thanks!

Jake.

PS - I won't be able to test any of these sensors for a while, just got dumped on by about 35" of snow. Perfect for the other skiing.

Jake (jake jake jake jake jake)

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date Mar 2011
Location Brooklyn Center, MN
Posts 2,168

Re: 750SS Xi Overheat Temperature

Im pretty sure the ssxi comes with a temp sensor on the pisser

Top Dog
Join Date Jul 2007
Location North Dakota
Age 24
Posts 1,545

Re: 750SS Xi Overheat Temperature

The one I am parting had one

Gen2 BOB JW850BB -Need balls to flip it-

