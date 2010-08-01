pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:41 PM #1
    jake_jake_jake_jake_jake_
    jake_jake_jake_jake_jake_ is online now
    PWCToday Newbie jake_jake_jake_jake_jake_'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    Finger Lakes
    Posts
    9

    750SS Xi Overheat Temperature

    Hello all,
    I don't actually have any problems with my ski (yet) but I'm currently building a telemetry computer for my ski. Right now it tracks temperature, RPM (needs adjustment), and acceleration in the X, Y, and Z axis. I'm currently awaiting parts to add GPS, and fix the RPM sensor.
    One of my goals is to add an alarm, and perhaps a mechanism to put it in 'safe mode' or perhaps even disable the ski.
    My questions are:
    Where is the best place to install the sensor (ie on the block or in the exhaust)
    What temperature is permanent damage to the engine going to occur? (I'll set the alarm before that lol)
    What temperature do more modern skis set the alarms and safe modes too?

    Thanks!
    Jake.
    PS - I won't be able to test any of these sensors for a while, just got dumped on by about 35" of snow. Perfect for the other skiing.
    Jake (jake jake jake jake jake)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:20 PM #2
    TMali
    TMali is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,168

    Re: 750SS Xi Overheat Temperature

    Im pretty sure the ssxi comes with a temp sensor on the pisser
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:24 PM #3
    billman100
    billman100 is online now
    Top Dog billman100's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    North Dakota
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1,545

    Re: 750SS Xi Overheat Temperature

    The one I am parting had one
    Gen2 BOB JW850BB -Need balls to flip it-
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)

  1. jake_jake_jake_jake_jake_

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 