Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rust seized engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location Finland Posts 15 Rust seized engine I have an issue that I would like some input on.I have a seadoo sp with the 587 engine.The engine has been completely rebuilt,new crank,pistons,bored,rv gear etc



Last summer I had the ski out at our cabin.Got some running issues and limped back with a barely running engine.The engine refused to start aftyer that,both in and out of the water despite having spark.Stayed at the cabin a few more days,got home and started looking at the ski more.The engine had seized shut and refused to turn.Turns out it had got moisture in the crankcase and rusted so that the engine refused to turn.



Removed the cylinders and all the bearings,crank rod etc had seized by rust.Using antiseize and oil the engine broke free quite easily and soon all the bearings was moving very smoothly just as after the rebuild.The ingress of water was most likely due to running a kn filter combined with no pto splash gard,there was quite alot of water in the bilge when this occurred so the pto was slinging water all over the engine compartment.The pto cover shoved heavy wear from the water and had got way out of clearance.I machined the cover back to specs,put the engine back together with a new gasket kit.



The engine started easily and runs with no normal noises,not run in the water.Do you think the crank will be ok or am I looking at a rebuild in the near future?

Also when I started the engine after the rebuild I had the cylinder head coolant hose of,immediately upon start up it was blowing exhaust out of this,meaning most likely the headgasket is leaking?

Ive read that the o-ring head gaskets on these engines arent really 100% seal?Engine is rebuilt according to seadoo spec using the proper loctite sealant,it does have a high compression head.I did the rebuild with a gasket kit from sbc if I remember correct.Im a bit tempted to source some oem seadoo o-ring headgaskets and redo the cylinder head.Any insight? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,953 Re: Rust seized engine run it as is , if all the bearings are smooth it should be okay ,



modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID

