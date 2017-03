Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Crankshaft rebuild company recommendations? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location FL Posts 2 Crankshaft rebuild company recommendations? Hey guys,





need a 951 crankshaft rebuilt and I'm looking for some recommendations on who to send it to. I know there are a few options out there and I wanted to know if anyone had any personal experience with a company they would recommend?



I recommend SBT! Their warranty is unmatched. I currently have 2 of their cranks and all have been of excellent quality. My uncle has a SBT crank in his Polaris SLT780 and it just turned over 120 hours and still going strong.

Competitive Crankshafts in Orange, CA. The best.





Originally Posted by Dan87951
I recommend SBT! Their warranty is unmatched. I currently have 2 of their cranks and all have been of excellent quality. My uncle has a SBT crank in his Polaris SLT780 and it just turned over 120 hours and still going strong.

Ive heard a few "Chinese bearings" horror stories from SBT cranks, I think at one time SES had photos comparing their bearings to SBTs but again, I have no personal experience with either company.

Ive heard a few "Chinese bearings" horror stories from SBT cranks, I think at one time SES had photos comparing their bearings to SBTs but again, I have no personal experience with either company.

