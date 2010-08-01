pxctoday

    Skat Magnum Pump

    14 Vein Skat Magnum Pump. This pump has been modified. I was told it has been modified to fit a 951 however I am building a 787 so I bought a different skat pump instead of reworking the mods they did for the 951.


    As you can see the top area has been shaved and drilled/tapped. The brackets were also relocated slightly. I can add measurement pics or provide any more info as requested.

    Open to offers, not accepting trades. There is no cone, impeller or wear ring. Looks like it's 142mm inside the impeller area and 148 by the cone.

    My first full up build so I opted the easy route for my 787 build and bought another skat Magnum.

    Price: $425 shipped

    BE293C2F-56EA-4EA6-873A-280793A0F4FD_zpsrdmzusin.jpg

    2A41D2AB-F35F-4E1C-8289-41E0E22CBE0B_zpsgagoa4pm.jpg

    D314D628-55B6-43F2-BD28-460BDE5FFB27_zpsmmqi0bj0.jpg

    A8CCB880-3519-4400-9D13-15189524E5A5_zpse3pu7jj7.jpg
    4D7E7B4A-8BDA-4E35-B1F6-3B6CC7720600_zpsnythvsvu.jpg

    Re: Skat Magnum Pump

    I will take and add better pictures tonight. These pics were while the fresh paint was curing in a poorly lit room. Fresh pics and can take measurements of anything tonight.
