14 Vein Skat Magnum Pump. This pump has been modified. I was told it has been modified to fit a 951 however I am building a 787 so I bought a different skat pump instead of reworking the mods they did for the 951.





As you can see the top area has been shaved and drilled/tapped. The brackets were also relocated slightly. I can add measurement pics or provide any more info as requested.

Open to offers, not accepting trades. There is no cone, impeller or wear ring. Looks like it's 142mm inside the impeller area and 148 by the cone.

My first full up build so I opted the easy route for my 787 build and bought another skat Magnum.





Price: $425 shipped