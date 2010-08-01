pxctoday

    bandit88
    650 and 750 stuff

    All prices include shipping to US unless stated otherwise.

    650 Stuff
    - Reeds and cages - good shape, ready to run. - $20
    - Voltage regulator - untested - $10
    - Wrist Pin Bearings from Watcon - A couple years old, brand new- $20
    - Crankcase Drain Blockoff - Used but in good shape - $5
    - Exhaust Gaskets - Brand new - $2 each
    - Single 1mm over ring. $2
    - 80mm big bore head gasket - brand new cometic, think its the same as a standard 750 gasket - $20

    750 Stuff
    - Brand new ProX 81.5mm SP piston - Comes with Pin and Circlips, no rings. - $25 + shipping
    - Crankcase Drain Blockoff - Used but in good shape - $5
    - Set of corner rails - a little faded - $20 + shipping
    - 2 sets of side rails - a little faded but not too bad - $50 each + shipping
    - 2 sets of bar pads - Good shape - $50 each + shipping

    Misc
    PJS top for K&N flame arrestor. New - $20


    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here!
    Luke23
    Re: 650 and 750 stuff

    Pm sent
