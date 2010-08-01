|
650 and 750 stuff
All prices include shipping to US unless stated otherwise.
650 Stuff
- Reeds and cages - good shape, ready to run. - $20
- Voltage regulator - untested - $10
- Wrist Pin Bearings from Watcon - A couple years old, brand new- $20
- Crankcase Drain Blockoff - Used but in good shape - $5
- Exhaust Gaskets - Brand new - $2 each
- Single 1mm over ring. $2
- 80mm big bore head gasket - brand new cometic, think its the same as a standard 750 gasket - $20
750 Stuff
- Brand new ProX 81.5mm SP piston - Comes with Pin and Circlips, no rings. - $25 + shipping
- Crankcase Drain Blockoff - Used but in good shape - $5
- Set of corner rails - a little faded - $20 + shipping
- 2 sets of side rails - a little faded but not too bad - $50 each + shipping
- 2 sets of bar pads - Good shape - $50 each + shipping
Misc
PJS top for K&N flame arrestor. New - $20
-
