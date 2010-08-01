Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 and 750 stuff #1 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,097 650 and 750 stuff All prices include shipping to US unless stated otherwise.



650 Stuff

- Reeds and cages - good shape, ready to run. - $20

- Voltage regulator - untested - $10

- Wrist Pin Bearings from Watcon - A couple years old, brand new- $20

- Crankcase Drain Blockoff - Used but in good shape - $5

- Exhaust Gaskets - Brand new - $2 each

- Single 1mm over ring. $2

- 80mm big bore head gasket - brand new cometic, think its the same as a standard 750 gasket - $20



750 Stuff

- Brand new ProX 81.5mm SP piston - Comes with Pin and Circlips, no rings. - $25 + shipping

- Crankcase Drain Blockoff - Used but in good shape - $5

- Set of corner rails - a little faded - $20 + shipping

- 2 sets of side rails - a little faded but not too bad - $50 each + shipping

- 2 sets of bar pads - Good shape - $50 each + shipping



Misc

PJS top for K&N flame arrestor. New - $20







-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=469942 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Clovis Age 19 Posts 17 Re: 650 and 750 stuff Pm sent Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules