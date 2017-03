Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 89 Kawasaki 650sx and 300sx(believe it's a 92-93) $500 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location Massachusetts Age 31 Posts 3 89 Kawasaki 650sx and 300sx(believe it's a 92-93) $500 Haven't had problems with either machine, just need to trim the herd as they say lol. 650 has been sitting for two seasons and 300 I ran this past summer. Neither have been registered however I do have bill of sale so both can be registered in the future. Check out pics and I'll try to answer any questions just want them gone asking $500 OBO for the Pair. Thanks



pm me if interested and I will provide email address for further information. Attached Images IMG_1860.JPG (4.35 MB, 9 views)

IMG_1860.JPG (4.35 MB, 9 views) IMG_1861.JPG (2.31 MB, 8 views)

IMG_1861.JPG (2.31 MB, 8 views) IMG_1862.JPG (2.86 MB, 7 views)

IMG_1862.JPG (2.86 MB, 7 views) IMG_0417.JPG (3.35 MB, 7 views)

