Hello, I'm not new but was without a PWC for some time now. I failed at riding the standup I had which was a 750 SX and went to a three seater FX and got bored after a while. Now I've decided to buy a GP1300R for the best of both worlds, even though I admire those who can ride a stand up jetski! Maybe one day I'll find a deal on another stand up. I simply cannot justify the price of the new SXR!



2007 GP1300R for Stress Relief



HD, Ninja, Duc for stress relief



Welcome to the site.

I'll be looking for great places to enjoy the ski this summer myself. General Dentist who needs stress relief



2007 GP1300R for Stress Relief



HD, Ninja, Duc for stress relief



