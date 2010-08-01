|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB JS550 high compression head, SBN44 carb, intake spacer, and other mods
Looking for an SBN44 carb, intake spacer, and high compression head for my 1987 JS550. Last year, I did a full restoration - fiberglass, paint, top end (1mm bore w/ wiseco pistons), bottom end, carb, electrical, hydroturf, pump, and a lot more. Looking to get more performance out of it this year. If you have any of these items, let me know. If you have any other performance parts, I might be interested but these are my top priority right now.
