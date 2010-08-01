Looking for an SBN44 carb, intake spacer, and high compression head for my 1987 JS550. Last year, I did a full restoration - fiberglass, paint, top end (1mm bore w/ wiseco pistons), bottom end, carb, electrical, hydroturf, pump, and a lot more. Looking to get more performance out of it this year. If you have any of these items, let me know. If you have any other performance parts, I might be interested but these are my top priority right now.