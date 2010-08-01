Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB JS550 high compression head, SBN44 carb, intake spacer, and other mods #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Nashville Posts 6 WTB JS550 high compression head, SBN44 carb, intake spacer, and other mods Looking for an SBN44 carb, intake spacer, and high compression head for my 1987 JS550. Last year, I did a full restoration - fiberglass, paint, top end (1mm bore w/ wiseco pistons), bottom end, carb, electrical, hydroturf, pump, and a lot more. Looking to get more performance out of it this year. If you have any of these items, let me know. If you have any other performance parts, I might be interested but these are my top priority right now. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules