2000 Yamaha XLT 1200
I ended up not getting a 98 GP1200 that I was looking at, needed more work than the owner advertised. Continuing my search, I have come across a 2000 XLT 1200 with 84 hours on it and a bunch of work done to it. According to the ad, the carbs have been rebuilt, new intake and exhaust gaskets, "rave valve" clips are the updated type, D plate installed, converted to premix, throttle, reverse, and steering cables replaced. A new pump housing with a "Solas" impeller and new bearings/seals. Also has new blacktop mats, steering cover, and seat cover to top it off. The seller is asking around $2500 with trailer. Is the 1200 a reliable motor? I want to be able to put a decent amount of hours on it with no issues.
