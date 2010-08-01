2004 OEM Kawi hull refurbed by Performance Fiberglass
Bottom tuned by ProWatercraft Racing
Handling is all ProWatercraft Racing
DASA spec'd and fully ported motor, C57 Racing assembled motor, refurbished and built ski
DASA powerbomb carbs with speed plate
Custom exhaust mods
RRP Pole, pad and bracket
Lightweight/hi flow hood
Solas pump
Custom aluminum Ebox by C57 Racing
Too many other details and mods to list.
Completely race ready, very good condition and just great all round ski
*paint on hood has a couple areas that need repainting
$9999obo
Message me if interested, serious inquiries and offers only