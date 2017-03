Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seat Cover. Install #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Southwest VA Age 45 Posts 3 Seat Cover. Install Seat cover install





Hello. New guy here. I am restoring a 03 FX140 for my daughter and have ordered a blacktip seat cover (standard). I'm enclosing a few pics of existing seat. Whoever installed the material before I had it did a messy job. The material is good and tear free. I understand you should cover the existing material whenever possible. Should i trim up the stapled area and go on with the recover?

