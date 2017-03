Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Help Needed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location texas Age 52 Posts 19 Blog Entries 1 Help Needed Now I know y'all are probably gonna think "This dude is stupid" but I'm doing an upper kit and I'm stumped as to how to install the cylinder. This piston goes in from the bottom...right?

Cant find any videos on it. Any advise would help...And I've already heard " take it to someone who knows what they're doing." #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Posts 53 Re: Help Needed Checked the bore and piston size? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules