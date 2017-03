Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 ultra 150 complete hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2007 Location Baton Rouge La. Age 48 Posts 43 2000 ultra 150 complete hull Good hull with minimal dock dings. Hood , mirrors , glove box , seat , all trim are in very good condition. $100. Not much else left. No title. Near McComb Mississippi. I will deliver as far as Baton Rouge pre paid. Thanks Mike '99 Ultra 150

